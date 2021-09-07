Germany donates shipment of anti-Covid ‘cocktail’ to Thailand

Announcing the donation on Monday, the German Embassy in Bangkok said a shipment of the antiviral drugs Casirivimab and Imdevimab was being prepared for Thailand.

Both drugs have been registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and will be distributed to specific hospitals. No delivery date was given as the shipment is still being processed.

The embassy said 2,000 doses of the cocktail would be sent to treat Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms. Casirivimab/imdevimab is an artificial "antibody cocktail" designed to trigger resistance against the Covid-19 virus.