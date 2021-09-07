Monday, September 13, 2021

Germany donates shipment of anti-Covid ‘cocktail’ to Thailand

Germany has donated drugs worth 153 million baht to support Thailand’s battle against Covid-19.

Announcing the donation on Monday, the German Embassy in Bangkok said a shipment of the antiviral drugs Casirivimab and Imdevimab was being prepared for Thailand.

Both drugs have been registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and will be distributed to specific hospitals. No delivery date was given as the shipment is still being processed.

The embassy said 2,000 doses of the cocktail would be sent to treat Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms. Casirivimab/imdevimab is an artificial "antibody cocktail" designed to trigger resistance against the Covid-19 virus.

Published : September 07, 2021

