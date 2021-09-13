Germany’s donated Covid-19 cocktail lands in Bangkok

The German Embassy had announced last week that the shipment worth 153 million baht included the casirivimab/imdevimab antiviral cocktail.

The drugs have been registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and will be distributed to specific hospitals.

The embassy said 2,000 doses of the cocktail will be used on patients in severe condition.

Casirivimab/imdevimab is an artificial “antibody cocktail” designed to trigger resistance against the Covid-19 virus.