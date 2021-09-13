Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Germany’s donated Covid-19 cocktail lands in Bangkok

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Germany’s donated Covid-19 cocktail...

The Covid-19 medication donated by Germany arrived in Thailand this morning.

The German Embassy had announced last week that the shipment worth 153 million baht included the casirivimab/imdevimab antiviral cocktail.

The drugs have been registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and will be distributed to specific hospitals.

The embassy said 2,000 doses of the cocktail will be used on patients in severe condition.

Casirivimab/imdevimab is an artificial “antibody cocktail” designed to trigger resistance against the Covid-19 virus.

The Covid-19 medication donated by Germany arrived in Thailand this morning. The Covid-19 medication donated by Germany arrived in Thailand this morning. The Covid-19 medication donated by Germany arrived in Thailand this morning. Related News

How talk-show host Moddum accidentally sparks a battle online

4 Bangkok hotels ranked among world’s best this year

Police explain why cop car ran over protester in Din Daeng

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.