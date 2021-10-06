Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

New flower discovered in Ranong National Park

The Cute Star Flower (Lasianthus ranongensis Sinbumroong & Napiroon) is a newly discovered plant found at Ngao Waterfall National Park in Ranong’s Muang district and was recently acknowledged by the United States’ PeerJ journal (Plant Biology Section), Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a facebook post on Tuesday.

“The journal gave the scientific name after the discoverers Arun Sinbumroong, Department of National Parks’ forest specialist and Dr Thiewthawat Napiroon of Biotechnology Department at Thammasart University, who collected the sample of the plant from the national park and gave it a proper taxonomy,” said the department. 

The Cute Star Flower or ‘Dara Pilas’ in Thai is of Rubiaceae family which is rich in Scopoletin, a substance usually used for rheumatic arthritis therapy in traditional medicine. The six- to seven-point star flowers give the plant a signature look that distinguishes itself from general dicotyledon which usually have four to five petals or their multiplication. The Cute Star Flower has been found exclusively in tropical forests of Thailand along the Andaman Sea.

“The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and discoverers’ research team are looking into ways of multiplying this plant in the areas, possibly by using biotechnology,” added the department.

Related Stories

Covid closure brings rare wildlife back to Songkhla national park

Erawan National Park to reopen on Friday

Khao Yai draws a rush of visitors as national park reopens its doors

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.