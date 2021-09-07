Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Erawan National Park to reopen on Friday

Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi province will reopen to visitors from Friday (September 10), after getting the green light from the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Kanchanaburi is among 29 provinces in the ‘dark red’ zone of highest disease controls due to surging Covid-19 cases.

“After the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration eased lockdown measures in dark red provinces earlier this month, the DNP has approved the reopening of national parks in selected provinces to minimise impact on the tourism industry and communities surrounding the parks,” said Erawan National Park chief Pheerawat Sirotphipat on Tuesday.

From Friday, the park will be open for day trips only.

“Spending the night at the park’s guest houses or campsites is not allowed,” said Pheerawat, adding that visitors must adhere to disease control measures.

The DNP on Tuesday also updated the list of national and forest parks that have been shut down due to the Covid-19 situation. Of the 155 national parks nationwide, 90 remain shut while 65 are still open for visitors. Of these, 30 national parks are open as usual while 35 are open only in selected areas. Meanwhile, 38 of the 91 forest parks have shut down while 53 parks are now opening.

For more details, visit https://portal.dnp.go.th/p/nationalpark.

Published : September 07, 2021

