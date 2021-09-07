Erawan National Park to reopen on Friday

Kanchanaburi is among 29 provinces in the ‘dark red’ zone of highest disease controls due to surging Covid-19 cases.

“After the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration eased lockdown measures in dark red provinces earlier this month, the DNP has approved the reopening of national parks in selected provinces to minimise impact on the tourism industry and communities surrounding the parks,” said Erawan National Park chief Pheerawat Sirotphipat on Tuesday.

From Friday, the park will be open for day trips only.

“Spending the night at the park’s guest houses or campsites is not allowed,” said Pheerawat, adding that visitors must adhere to disease control measures.

