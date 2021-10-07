Trat to conduct second survey on bridge to Koh Chang

“The first survey showed that 90 per cent of people living in both areas wanted the bridge as it will make travel more convenient, especially when it comes to transporting patients at night and reducing traffic during high season,” he said.

Koh Chang residents will be surveyed later this month and those in Laem Ngop next month. The data collected will then be handed over to the Trat Rural Roads Office, so it can earmark funds.

“The 10-kilometre-long bridge will run between Laem Ngop district, near the Koh Chang Naval War Memorial, and Koh Chang’s Ban Dan Kao area,” Somkiat said.

