Bamrasnaradura Institute is open for vaccine passport registration Oct 21-22

According to the government's policy that plans to open the city for tourists, people who want to travel abroad can obtain passport vaccination at the departments designated by the Department of Disease Control in 100 locations across the country.
There are 3 locations in Bangkok and metropolitan area:
Institute of Disease Prevention and Control, Bangkok;
Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Nonthaburi;
and Division of General Communicable Diseases, Department of Disease Control, Nonthaburi.
Published : October 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021