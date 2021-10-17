Sun, October 17, 2021

Bamrasnaradura Institute is open for vaccine passport registration Oct 21-22

Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute increase convenience and speed in booking queues and reduce waiting times for people who want a Certificate of Immunization against COVID-19 or Vaccine Passport to use for international travel on October 21-22. People can pre-registration on October 18.

According to the government's policy that plans to open the city for tourists, people who want to travel abroad can obtain passport vaccination at the departments designated by the Department of Disease Control in 100 locations across the country.

There are 3 locations in Bangkok and metropolitan area: 

Institute of Disease Prevention and Control,  Bangkok;

Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Nonthaburi;

and Division of General Communicable Diseases, Department of Disease Control, Nonthaburi.

 

