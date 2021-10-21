Booster shot likely in Nov, Dec for people who got 2 Sinopharm doses

He also said all those who received two Sinopharm vaccine doses will get a booster shot starting late November or early December.
A committee has asked Chulabhorn Hospital to submit evidence that studies have shown that a booster dose is necessary to increase immunity against the virus.
Once this evidence is received, the dates on which people can get the booster shots will be announced.
Published : October 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021