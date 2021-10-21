Thu, October 21, 2021

Booster shot likely in Nov, Dec for people who got 2 Sinopharm doses

The Covid-19 crisis is tending to ease especially in Bangkok and its vicinity, but health officials are keeping an eye on the situation in the four southern provinces as infections there continue to rise, Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said.

He also said all those who received two Sinopharm vaccine doses will get a booster shot starting late November or early December.

A committee has asked Chulabhorn Hospital to submit evidence that studies have shown that a booster dose is necessary to increase immunity against the virus.

Once this evidence is received, the dates on which people can get the booster shots will be announced.

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

