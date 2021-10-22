Police net alleged American fraudster one day before guaranteed freedom

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district. He has denied all allegations.

In 2006, the suspect is believed to have set up a fake banking website to trick people into revealing their banking information. The fraudster then allegedly transferred their money to his own accounts.

In 2007, two suspected accomplices were arrested and one of them named the American man, who was then arrested, charged and granted bail. The American skipped the appointment with his attorney and has been missing until he was tracked down on Thursday.

He is scheduled to be formally charged on Friday.