Fri, October 22, 2021

in-focus

Police net alleged American fraudster one day before guaranteed freedom

A 63-year-old US national was arrested on Thursday – one day before the statute of limitations expired – in relation to charges of tech fraud committed more than a decade ago.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district. He has denied all allegations.

In 2006, the suspect is believed to have set up a fake banking website to trick people into revealing their banking information. The fraudster then allegedly transferred their money to his own accounts.

In 2007, two suspected accomplices were arrested and one of them named the American man, who was then arrested, charged and granted bail. The American skipped the appointment with his attorney and has been missing until he was tracked down on Thursday.

He is scheduled to be formally charged on Friday.

 

Related News

Published : October 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut downplays fears of surge in infections after Nov 1

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Airports across Thailand get ready for the big day

Published : Oct 22, 2021

TAT offers guidelines for people wanting to visit Thailand

Published : Oct 22, 2021

UK hopes Thailand will announce net-zero emissions target date soon, identifies 3 challenges to overcome

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Latest News

Prayut downplays fears of surge in infections after Nov 1

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Police net alleged American fraudster one day before guaranteed freedom

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Airports across Thailand get ready for the big day

Published : Oct 22, 2021

TAT offers guidelines for people wanting to visit Thailand

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.