Commerce Ministry vows action against firms exporting used rubber gloves after CNN probe

The move came after a CNN investigation report published on Sunday stated that "tens of millions of counterfeit and second-hand nitrile gloves have been imported into the US", citing import records and distributors who bought the gloves.

The news agency said there were many warehouses in Thailand that made used gloves look new for resale abroad in a bid to cash in on the demand for medical-grade nitrile gloves, sales of which exploded with the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re boxing up millions of these substandard gloves for export to the United States and countries around the world amid a global shortage that will take years to ease,” the report said.