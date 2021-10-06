PWO resolves to fire 3 officials in rubber gloves case

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday that PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut will present the disciplinary committee’s resolution to the organisation’s board of directors soon.
“We have ordered the PWO to take legal action against the three officers,” he said.
“We expect the organisation’s tort liability committee to announce who among the three officers must pay compensation for the damage totalling THB2 billion, which includes interest and other expenses.”
He added that the National Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating the case and is expected point out the officials’ guilt soon.
Published : October 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
