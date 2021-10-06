Thu, October 14, 2021

PWO resolves to fire 3 officials in rubber gloves case

The Public Warehouse Organisation’s (PWO) disciplinary committee resolved to axe three officials for allegedly flouting laws in the purchase of 500 million packs of rubber gloves worth THB112.50 billion.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday that PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut will present the disciplinary committee’s resolution to the organisation’s board of directors soon.

“We have ordered the PWO to take legal action against the three officers,” he said.

“We expect the organisation’s tort liability committee to announce who among the three officers must pay compensation for the damage totalling THB2 billion, which includes interest and other expenses.” 

He added that the National Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating the case and is expected point out the officials’ guilt soon.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

