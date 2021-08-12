Charges filed against 3 PWO officials over alleged unlawful purchase of gloves

A disciplinary committee, chaired by Commerce Ministry deputy permanent secretary Pitak Udomwichaiwat, has submitted a letter signed on July 30 to the three PWO officials to acknowledge the charges by August 15.

The three are a former PWO acting director and two executive officers – namely Pol Colonel Roongroj Phuthiyawat, Kiatkajorn Saetai and Muratathorn Khambut.

So far, only Kiatkajorn has denied the allegation, claiming he performed his duty in line with one of the PWO's executives.

After August 15, the committee will summarise their allegations and propose punishment to PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut.

The PWO is expected to fire all three and claim their salaries since August last year, when the incident occurred.