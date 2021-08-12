Thursday, August 12, 2021

Charges filed against 3 PWO officials over alleged unlawful purchase of gloves

The Commerce Ministry has filed charges against three Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) officials for allegedly flouting laws in the purchase of 500 million packs of rubber gloves worth THB112.50 billion.

A disciplinary committee, chaired by Commerce Ministry deputy permanent secretary Pitak Udomwichaiwat, has submitted a letter signed on July 30 to the three PWO officials to acknowledge the charges by August 15.

The three are a former PWO acting director and two executive officers – namely Pol Colonel Roongroj Phuthiyawat, Kiatkajorn Saetai and Muratathorn Khambut.

So far, only Kiatkajorn has denied the allegation, claiming he performed his duty in line with one of the PWO's executives.

After August 15, the committee will summarise their allegations and propose punishment to PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut.

The PWO is expected to fire all three and claim their salaries since August last year, when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a tort liability committee, chaired by Commerce Ministry Inspector-General Wanchai Varavithya, has summoned executives and employees, apart from the three officials, for interrogation, expecting to propose a ruling to the PWO director by September.

The PWO will subsequently propose the verdict to the Finance Ministry’s tort liability committee.

If both parties’ resolutions are met, the PWO will instruct the three officials as well as financial officers and some members of its board who were allegedly involved in the incident, to pay compensation for damages of around THB2 billion. The PWO can file a complaint with the Administrative Court for legal action.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission said it has already informed all those involved about the allegations and expects to summarise the investigation and submit the case to an attorney for legal action soon.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the PWO, the Anti-Money Laundering Office will take legal action and seize the assets of all officials involved in the case.

