Soured by loss in earnings, longan farmers demand compensation

The petition was received by deputy governor Chatchawan Chayabutr.

Longan farmers in seven other northern provinces – Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Phrae, Nan and Mae Hong Son – also handed in petitions for compensation on Tuesday morning.

More than 1.2 million rai is devoted to growing longan in all eight provinces, producing up to 1.24 million tonnes every year. However, the Covid-19 crisis has pulled down prices, reduced the availability of workforce and destroyed market mechanisms, affecting more than 250,000 farming households.

The farmers also complained that the pandemic has adversely hit the export market cutting their earnings and leaving them with no funds to finance the 2022 crop.



