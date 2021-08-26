Thursday, August 26, 2021

business

Fruit exports up almost 50% in first 7 months

Exports of fresh and processed fruits in the first seven months (January to July) generated 131.16 billion baht, up 48.31 per cent year on year, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry is targeting at least 180 billion baht in revenue from fresh and processed fruit exports this year, up 30 per cent year on year, said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The minister credited the rise in fruit exports to four promotional activities – online business matching, a department store promotion campaign, Thai Fruit Golden Month, and sales via foreign platforms such as India's BigBasket and China's Tmall.

"In China alone, Thai Fruit Golden Month in eight cities generated up to 15 billion baht,” said Jurin, who expects the same promotion in five more cities to yield another 5 billion baht.

Fruit exports up almost 50% in first 7 months

He added that provincial commerce offices have been instructed to oversee negotiations between buyers and sellers in each province to clear remaining fruit in stock, especially longan and langsat.

"Meanwhile, we have asked commerce ambassadors to seek fruit markets overseas and prepare export plans for next year," he added.

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

Digital transformation ‘exploding’ in Southeast Asia: Deloitte

Published : August 26, 2021

Huawei, IUCN join hands to preserve biodiversity in APAC with tech innovations

Published : August 26, 2021

Krungsri enters Vietnam through the acquisition of SHB Finance

Published : August 26, 2021

Gold drops in Thai, HK markets amid slide in Comex price

Published : August 26, 2021

Latest News

Digital transformation ‘exploding’ in Southeast Asia: Deloitte

Published : August 26, 2021

Their Majesties donate ventilators to save lives in Bangkok

Published : August 26, 2021

Fruit exports up almost 50% in first 7 months

Published : August 26, 2021

Thailand’s economic outlook ‘still strong’ despite Covid-19

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.