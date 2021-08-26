Fruit exports up almost 50% in first 7 months

The ministry is targeting at least 180 billion baht in revenue from fresh and processed fruit exports this year, up 30 per cent year on year, said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The minister credited the rise in fruit exports to four promotional activities – online business matching, a department store promotion campaign, Thai Fruit Golden Month, and sales via foreign platforms such as India's BigBasket and China's Tmall.

"In China alone, Thai Fruit Golden Month in eight cities generated up to 15 billion baht,” said Jurin, who expects the same promotion in five more cities to yield another 5 billion baht.