Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Thai agricultural exports rose 20 per cent in the first six months of 2021, driven by soaring sales of fresh fruit, the Commerce Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

Fresh fruit exports were up by 42.21 per cent from the same period last year, earning $2.89 billion or THB88.9 billion.

“Durians saw the biggest jump in exports at 58.24 per cent year on year, followed by longan [up 51.43 per cent], mango [50.09 per cent] and banana [18.59 per cent],” said Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengsit, director of the Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

“China is still our biggest export market for fruits, accounting for over 83 per cent of Thai fresh fruit exports. Markets such as Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia and South Korea are also displaying a trend of rising demand,” he added.

Thai fresh fruits exports to China in the first half of the year were worth THB74.53 billion, increasing 71.11 per cent year on year.

“Fruits at highest demand in Chinese markets are durian, followed by longan and mangosteen. The provinces that import most fruit from Thailand are Guangdong (THB27 billion), followed by Guangxi at THB23.17 billion and Chongqing at THB15.06 billion,” he added.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation, 2021 could be a golden year for Thai fruit exporters thanks to progress by the Commerce Ministry, which has been collaborating with foreign partners to find local fruit importers and also organising trade fairs both online and on-site,” said Phusit.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

