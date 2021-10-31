Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

“The deadline for submitting details to the NOAA is November 30 otherwise fisheries products from Thailand may get banned. The European Union had issued a ‘yellow card’ [in April 2015] to Thailand as a warning that if changes are not made, Thai fisheries products cannot be exported to countries under the European Union,” Thanaporn said.

In 2019, the EU removed Thailand from its list of countries warned over illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing methods.

The top five markets for Thailand’s fishery products are Japan, the US, Australia, Canada and China. Last year, Thailand exported fish products worth 39.9 billion baht to the US alone.