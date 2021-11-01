Only Pfizer shots for people in Thailand’s deep South, ministry decrees

She explained that the decision was based on the fact that the provinces of Narathiwat, Songkhla, Pattani and Yala have been seeing a steady increase in new infections. Also, she said, all three strains of the virus – Alpha, Beta and Delta – have been detected in the deep South.
Apisamai added that the ministry is closely monitoring 10 provinces that have been showing slightly unusual numbers. The provinces under close watch are Khon Kaen, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Tak, Chanthaburi and the four border provinces.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
