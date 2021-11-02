Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Sirindhorn Dam floating solar project starts lighting up Thailand

The 45-megawatt hydro-floating solar hybrid project in Sirindhorn Dam, believed to be the largest in the world, began delivering power to the national grid from October 31.

Boonyanit Wongrukmit, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), said on Tuesday that this solar project will not only strengthen Thailand’s energy security but also reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 47,000 tonnes per year.

The project generates electricity from both solar power and hydropower and was built to provide support during peak consumption hours.

The governor said Egat will next build a 24MW solar hybrid project in Khon Kaen’s Ubolratana dam, before moving on to 15 other dams under its jurisdiction. The aim is to produce 2,725MW in the long run and help Thailand achieve its “net-zero” ambition faster.

Related News

Published : November 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.