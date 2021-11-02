Sirindhorn Dam floating solar project starts lighting up Thailand

Boonyanit Wongrukmit, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), said on Tuesday that this solar project will not only strengthen Thailand’s energy security but also reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 47,000 tonnes per year.
The project generates electricity from both solar power and hydropower and was built to provide support during peak consumption hours.
The governor said Egat will next build a 24MW solar hybrid project in Khon Kaen’s Ubolratana dam, before moving on to 15 other dams under its jurisdiction. The aim is to produce 2,725MW in the long run and help Thailand achieve its “net-zero” ambition faster.
Published : November 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
