No booze or fireworks allowed for Bangkok’s Loy Krathong celebration this year

Aswin also said that the sale and use of fireworks and sky lanterns has been prohibited, and people are being encouraged to make krathongs with natural materials in a bid to reduce the waste and help conserve the environment.

He also said all celebrations must be alcohol-free.

“The authorities are asking for cooperation from manufacturers, collectors, distributors of fireworks and floating lanterns, as well as the general public in Bangkok, to not sell, light or release fireworks, flares, any kind of lanterns or other similar objects into the air, unless authorised by the director of the area. Violators can face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

“The sale or use of firecrackers of all kinds is also prohibited. Violators can face up to three months in prison and/or up to 6,000 baht in fine,” the governor warned.

