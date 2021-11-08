Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Krabi to build houses for low-income earners in three years

The Community Organizations Development Institute (CODI) is planning to develop affordable accommodations for low-income earners in Krabi province in the next three years, said Sayam Nonkhamchan, CODI’s spokesman on Sunday.

He said during a meeting with Democrat MP Phimraphee Phanwichatsakul and Nathammarak Jongrak, mayor of Khlong Phon subdistrict as they were inspecting construction sites in Krabi’s Khlong Thom district.

Krabi to build houses for low-income earners in three years

“The project is a collaboration between CODI and Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, with an aim to provide affordable houses for low-income earners and promote sustainable economy in the community,” he said. “CODI will establish a panel of committees who will work on surveying the data of low-income earners in Khlong Phon subdistrict, and then draft a three-year plan that will start in 2022 until 2024.”

“The plan will cover all aspects that promote quality of life and sustainability of the people in the subdistrict,” he added. “The target areas will include accommodations along the seashores, lands in national forest areas, private lands, as well as communities that have houses in poor conditions.”
 

Related Stories

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Krabi all dressed up and ready for tourists from Nov 1

Whale sharks dazzle tourists off Krabi coast

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.