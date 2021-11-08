Krabi to build houses for low-income earners in three years

He said during a meeting with Democrat MP Phimraphee Phanwichatsakul and Nathammarak Jongrak, mayor of Khlong Phon subdistrict as they were inspecting construction sites in Krabi’s Khlong Thom district.

“The project is a collaboration between CODI and Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, with an aim to provide affordable houses for low-income earners and promote sustainable economy in the community,” he said. “CODI will establish a panel of committees who will work on surveying the data of low-income earners in Khlong Phon subdistrict, and then draft a three-year plan that will start in 2022 until 2024.”

“The plan will cover all aspects that promote quality of life and sustainability of the people in the subdistrict,” he added. “The target areas will include accommodations along the seashores, lands in national forest areas, private lands, as well as communities that have houses in poor conditions.”

