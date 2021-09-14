New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

The Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee has tightened safety measures, such as getting malls and convenience stores to close by 8pm and ensuring restaurants are only 25 per cent full.

On Monday, 64 new cases were linked to three major clusters at the Ton Tuay market in Nua Khlong district, the Kaeo Korawaram temple in Muang Krabi district and on Phi Phi island. Phi Phi island will be under lockdown from September 18 to 24.

All travellers to Krabi are required to provide documents showing they have had both doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines or the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine no less than 14 days before entry. A Covid-19 negative test result within seven days is also required.

All district chiefs are required to set up community screening points, and migrant workers are forbidden from travelling in and out of the province.

Restaurants are not allowed to turn on their air-conditioner, can operate until 8pm and seat no more than 25 per cent of their capacity. Alcohol consumption in restaurants is prohibited, while dining in is prohibited in eateries in Khlong Thom and Nua Khlong districts.

Shopping malls can stay open until 8pm, though no promotional activities are allowed. Convenience stores can open from 5am to 8pm.

Schools are required to conduct online classes, while all sports clubs, gyms, massage parlours, internet cafes and gaming shops will remain closed.

Public transport is provided from 4am to 8pm. People are not allowed to leave their residence from 9pm to 4am and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

However, people travelling under the “7+7” Phuket Sandbox scheme are allowed to enter Krabi.