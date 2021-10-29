Sat, October 30, 2021

Krabi all dressed up and ready for tourists from Nov 1

Pramote Kaewnam, the national park chief, said all officers and rangers have been double jabbed and ready to attend to visitors at all tourist sites.

Krabi’s Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park is ready to welcome tourists once the country reopens next week.

He said the national park has joined the Tourism and Sports Ministry's SHA+ project under which visitors must prove they are double-jabbed and download the MorChana app before entry.

The tourist attractions in Krabi that are ready to welcome visitors are:

On land

The 75-million-year-old shell cemetery, Ngon Nak Mountain nature trail, Tubkaek Beach, Nopparat Thara Beach and Ao Nang Bay.

Off the coast

Poda Island, Thale Waek (separated sea), Kai Island, Railay Bay, Mai Phai Island, Phi Phi Leh Island and Phi Phi Don Island.

Snorkelling sites

Si Island, Ha Island, Khom Island, Talu Island, Yawa Sam Island, Yawa Bon Island, Laemtong Cape, Loh Lana Bay, Wang Long Bay, Sam Haad Bay, Nui Bay, Mai Phai Island, Phi Phi Leh Island, Pileh Bay, Viking Cave and Laem Chong Cape.

Deepwater diving sites

Mushroom Rock, Palong Bay, Malong Bay, Maya Cape, Maya Tai, Laem Chong Cape, Pileh Wall, Viking Cave, Kled Kaew Wreck, Karang Haeng and Bida Island.

“Tourists are still not allowed to enter the Maya Bay area, but can take photos at the entrance,” Pramote said.

He also advised tourists to respect the buoys blocking access in some areas to protect coral reefs.

“Violators can face a fine of up to 100,000 baht,” he warned.

