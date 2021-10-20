Wed, October 20, 2021

Krabi starts to welcome back tourists after Covid break

A number of Thai tourists have begun to travel by sea to four Krabi islands, namely Thale Waek, Koh Poda, Ao Railay and Koh Kai in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, which is a popular tourist destination by sea and not far from the coast, a park officer said on Wednesday.

Around 100-300 tourists are now visiting the attractive park each day.

Park officials said the high season had begun in Krabi as the wind on the Andaman sea begins to enter a calm phase, which is suitable for travelling to the islands.

This week, there was an average of 100 tourists visiting each day. If it’s a holiday or a weekend, the number of tourists is expected to more than double.

Published : October 20, 2021

