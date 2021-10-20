Krabi starts to welcome back tourists after Covid break

Around 100-300 tourists are now visiting the attractive park each day.
Park officials said the high season had begun in Krabi as the wind on the Andaman sea begins to enter a calm phase, which is suitable for travelling to the islands.
This week, there was an average of 100 tourists visiting each day. If it’s a holiday or a weekend, the number of tourists is expected to more than double.
Published : October 20, 2021
