Cabinet to visit Krabi during Nov 8-9

The Smart Entry programme aims to reopen tourist provinces along the Andaman Sea including Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Satun to foreign tourists, who will be allowed to enter these areas without having to quarantine provided that they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.
“The Cabinet meeting in Krabi is vital to the recovery of local economy and tourism promotion in Southern provinces,” said Thanakorn. “The Cabinet has also scheduled a meeting with local entrepreneurs to address problems and discuss the government projects in developing infrastructure as well as adding value to agricultural, livestock and fishery products to promote local economy.”
“The Prime Minister prioritizes the safety of Cabinet members and officials participating in the meeting and has tasked Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to prepare the meeting venue under strict disease control measures,” he added. “The number of participants and followers will also be limited to prevent crowding.”
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
