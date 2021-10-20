Cabinet to visit Krabi during Nov 8-9

“The Cabinet meeting in Krabi is vital to the recovery of local economy and tourism promotion in Southern provinces,” said Thanakorn. “The Cabinet has also scheduled a meeting with local entrepreneurs to address problems and discuss the government projects in developing infrastructure as well as adding value to agricultural, livestock and fishery products to promote local economy.”



“The Prime Minister prioritizes the safety of Cabinet members and officials participating in the meeting and has tasked Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to prepare the meeting venue under strict disease control measures,” he added. “The number of participants and followers will also be limited to prevent crowding.”

