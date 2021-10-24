Sun, October 24, 2021

New boat route between Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket considered

In a bid to boost tourism, Krabi governor Puttipong Sirimat is cooperating with the private sector to set up boat services between Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.

This move came after people in the three provinces called for a water link to be set up to stimulate the grassroots economy.

Puttipong said boats running between provinces will also cut down on travel time. For instance, he said, a boat ride from Krabi’s Ao Thalane Pier to Phuket takes about two hours compared to approximately three hours when travelling by land.

“With a boat service available, tourists can fly to Krabi and travel to Phang Nga or Phuket easily,” he said.

 

He added that a proposal for building a pier specifically for this boat service will be submitted at the Cabinet’s mobile meeting in the province mid-next month.

Meanwhile, Krabi Provincial Chamber of Commerce chairman Nattee Adissaralak said the agency will promote the new water route, adding that it will not only cut down on traffic but also attract more travellers.

Published : October 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
