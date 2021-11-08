Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Covid patients can pass on virus to pets: Chula University study

Covid-19 patients are being advised to avoid contact with their pets after a local study found that dogs and cats can contract the virus from their infected owners.

Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University posted the results of the survey on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The university's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine found that infected people have passed on the virus to their dogs and cats.

"The research was published on Friday after it had been found that three out of 35 dogs and one of 9 cats contracted the virus from their infected owners. All the infected pets were asymptomatic, except for one dog with mild symptoms," the Facebook post read.

Dr Thira said the study emphasised the importance of how the Covid-19 virus can be transmitted from humans to pets.

Therefore, if there are signs of infection, the patient must isolate himself/herself not just from other family members but also from their pets, the doctor advised.

Thira added that there is currently a large number of daily new infections and the chance of human to animal transmission is higher than the first wave.

He also said transmission from animal to human "may not be a major factor" in the spread of the pandemic. But it is better to take precautions.

Related news:

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.