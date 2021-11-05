Mukdahan school shut down after 40 people infected with Covid-19

Mukdahan public health officers launched a school-wide testing on Thursday and found that at least 40 people tested positive for the new coronavirus. The school was ordered shut later that day, with no one was allowed in except for authorized persons.

Public health officers revealed that infected patients include teachers, staffers and students who have been going to the school since earlier this month. The school reportedly has a total of 1,200 students and over 70 faculty members and staffers.

Udom Wetchkama, aged 45, a parent of a Mattayom 2 student said that he had come to the school to pick up his 16-year-old son but was not allowed in. “I’m really concerned that there could be more infected patients found in the school,” he said. “I already brought clothes and foods for my son in case he has to stay overnight.”

Officials said that after testing is complete, infected patients will be transported to Nikhom Khamsoi Field Hospital for treatment. “So far we still have no confirmed number of infections from this cluster cases, but it could be more than 60 people,” one of the officers said.

