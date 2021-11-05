Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Mukdahan school shut down after 40 people infected with Covid-19

A secondary school in Nikhom Khamsoi district of Mukdahan province was ordered shut by provincial public health office on Thursday after 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mukdahan public health officers launched a school-wide testing on Thursday and found that at least 40 people tested positive for the new coronavirus. The school was ordered shut later that day, with no one was allowed in except for authorized persons.

Public health officers revealed that infected patients include teachers, staffers and students who have been going to the school since earlier this month. The school reportedly has a total of 1,200 students and over 70 faculty members and staffers.

Mukdahan school shut down after 40 people infected with Covid-19

Udom Wetchkama, aged 45, a parent of a Mattayom 2 student said that he had come to the school to pick up his 16-year-old son but was not allowed in. “I’m really concerned that there could be more infected patients found in the school,” he said. “I already brought clothes and foods for my son in case he has to stay overnight.”

Officials said that after testing is complete, infected patients will be transported to Nikhom Khamsoi Field Hospital for treatment. “So far we still have no confirmed number of infections from this cluster cases, but it could be more than 60 people,” one of the officers said.
 

Related Stories

Mukdahan locals snag big rare carp

Mukdahan governor quizzed over ‘zombie’ public parks that cost THB29 million

https://www.nationthailand.com/news/30404128

Related News

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.