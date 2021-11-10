Court bans pro-democracy leaders from calling for monarchy reforms

he court ruled at the actions were also in violation of the Constitution’s Article 49.

The ruling was in response to a petition filed last September by Natthaporn Toprayoon, former adviser to the Ombudsman. He wanted the court to see if the activists’ demands were in violation of Article 49, which says “no person shall exercise rights or liberties to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the King as head of state".

He named eight people in the petition, including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Juthathip Sirikhan, Siripachara Jungteerapanich, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Artitaya Pornprom.

The court, however, only found Arnon, Panupong and Panusaya involved in the incident cited.