Fri, November 19, 2021

Court bans pro-democracy leaders from calling for monarchy reforms

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday banned pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panassaya “Rung” Sitthichirawatanakul from ever seeking reforms for Thailand’s monarchy.

The court said the 10-point manifesto listing reforms of the country’s institution, including the lese majeste law, delivered in a speech at Thammasat University on August 10, 2020, aimed to overthrow Thailand’s government with the King as head of state.

he court ruled at the actions were also in violation of the Constitution’s Article 49.

The ruling was in response to a petition filed last September by Natthaporn Toprayoon, former adviser to the Ombudsman. He wanted the court to see if the activists’ demands were in violation of Article 49, which says “no person shall exercise rights or liberties to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the King as head of state".

He named eight people in the petition, including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Juthathip Sirikhan, Siripachara Jungteerapanich, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Artitaya Pornprom.

The court, however, only found Arnon, Panupong and Panusaya involved in the incident cited.

