Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Songkhla offers prizes to lure people to get jabbed

The Covid-19 situation in the southern province of Songkhla has gone out of hand, with the number of new cases skyrocketing almost daily.

As of Wednesday, the province saw 493 new cases, bringing the total since April this year up to 51,363 with 187 deaths and 6,102 patients in hospital.

Songkhla offers prizes to lure people to get jabbed

In a bid to deal with this crisis, the provincial administration has accelerated the administration of vaccines by deploying medics to visit every village and alleyway in all its 16 districts.

Officials in some areas, like Thepha district, are even offering raffle prizes to motivate people to get their first shot.

Up for grabs are prizes like gold necklaces, cash, bicycles, fans and even rice.

