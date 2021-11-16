Ex-Yakuza member caught as police expand net over fake medical gloves scam

Ozawa was tracked down when the foreign buyer filed a complaint, saying the medical gloves manufacturer had not met the order and also refused to refund the deposit of more than 180 million baht.

The investigation was expanded and police raided the suspect’s warehouse in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district, where they found more than 30,000 empty cardboard boxes and over 10 million pairs of gloves in six cargo containers.

The suspect faces charges of manufacturing medical devices without a licence, producing fake medical devices and manufacturing sub-standard medical equipment.

He also faces two lawsuits filed by the victims and another two are in the offing, officers said.

Police also arrested Ozawa’s Thai wife, identified only as Supanida, 24, last week on suspicion of selling the merchandise.

Ozawa is believed to have been a member of the Sumiyoshi Yakuza gang in Japan.

Both deny all charges.

