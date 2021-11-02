Thai employee of trading firm sentenced over export of filthy medical gloves

The first accused in the case is the company, the second accused the company’s director Luk-Fei Yang Yang, and the third accused is employee Pipatphon Homjanya.

All three defendants have been charged for producing unauthorised medical devices, producing and selling fake, sub-standard medical devices and using standard labels without authorisation.

They were also charged with using trademarks registered by others and selling products with fake trademarks.

CPPD has taken the company and Pipatphon to court, while prosecutors dismissed the case against Luk-Fei Yang Yang due to lack of evidence.