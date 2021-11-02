Thai employee of trading firm sentenced over export of filthy medical gloves

Prayuth Phetchkhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General, on Tuesday provided details about the case taken to prosecutors by the Consumer Product Police Division (CPPD) in March.
The first accused in the case is the company, the second accused the company’s director Luk-Fei Yang Yang, and the third accused is employee Pipatphon Homjanya.
All three defendants have been charged for producing unauthorised medical devices, producing and selling fake, sub-standard medical devices and using standard labels without authorisation.
They were also charged with using trademarks registered by others and selling products with fake trademarks.
CPPD has taken the company and Pipatphon to court, while prosecutors dismissed the case against Luk-Fei Yang Yang due to lack of evidence.
Prayuth said the state prosecutor took Pipatphon to court for the violation of intellectual property on October 27.
Pipatphon was initially sentenced to eight years in jail, but the term was reduced to four years without parole after he confessed. The second accused, Luk-Fei Yang Yang, is still at large. Police have launched a manhunt and will follow up with legal proceedings later.
Published : November 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
