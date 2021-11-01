Fri, November 19, 2021

Summonses for Bangkok hospital director over alleged smuggling of Covid-19 pills

The director of a private Bangkok hospital has been summoned to acknowledge charges on Thursday (November 4) for allegedly smuggling “Favipiravir” pills and selling them online, police announced on Monday.

A team from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and representatives of the Public Health Ministry told the press on Monday morning that they had received a tip-off from a manager at the hospital in Bang Kapi district.

Armed with a search warrant, the officials checked the hospital last Thursday and found a purchase order for Favipiravir pills even though the hospital had no record of Covid-19 patients.

This case is part of an extended investigation after police arrested nine suspects for allegedly selling Favipiravir pills via social media at five times the actual price. They also confiscated 390 boxes of Favipiravir, which were traced back to the hospital in question.

At the press conference, the officials urged people to only purchase Covid-19 related products from authorised pharmacies as the consumption of incorrect medication can lead to drug-resistant infections. People were also encouraged to report the smuggling of pills via the CPPD 1135 hotline or via its Facebook page.

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

