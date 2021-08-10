Some Covid-19 patients under home isolation running Favipiravir racket, says doctor

In a Facebook post, Dr Surawej Numhom said many Covid-19 patients who are having to isolate at home due to insufficient hospital beds are taking advantage of a weak checking system and demanding more Favipiravir tablets. These extra pills are then sold in the black market at a “beautiful price”.

He said hospitals did not check the delivery of medicines too closely, because they aim to treat patients as quickly as possible. However, Surawej warned that if this black marketeering continues, the checking system will be made more thorough and patients will have to wait a lot longer for their prescription.

“The bureaucratic system is already so slow. Don’t be selfish at a time like this. Medics and patients have to help each other to get over this crisis,” he said.