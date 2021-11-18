Thailand recorded 6,901 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 55, while 7,556 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,044,125 – 1,933,199 of whom have recovered, 90,672 are still in hospitals and 20,254 have died.

Separately, another 301,736 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 462,429 their second shot and 55,154 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 86,890,826.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 255.73 million on Thursday, 231.15 million of whom have recovered, 19.44 million are active cases (78,713 in severe condition) and 5.14 million have died (up by 7,874).