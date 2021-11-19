Cool weather and morning fog in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South while the low-pressure cell covers the lower South. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the South. People in these areas should beware of the severe condition.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 13-17 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department