AMCHAM Meeting with Prime Minister H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha

The Prime Minister was joined by the following officials, many of whom have already met with AMCHAM delegations in 2021 on various topics of mutual consideration: H.E. Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy; Mr. Distat Hotrakitya, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; Mrs. Natjaree Anuntasilpa, Secretary-General to the Cabinet; Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment; Ms. Onfa Vejjajiva, Secretary – General, Office of the Public Sector Development Commission; Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri , Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; and Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Government Spokesman; M.L. Chayotid Kridakon, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Witchu Vejjajiva, Director-General, Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Chaiyut Kumkun, Principal Advisor on Customs Control Development, The Customs Department; Ms. Breeyawan Sarakichpricha, Assistant Secretary-General to the Prime Minister; Ms. Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, Deputy Director-General, Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Rachavitch Piyapramote, Minister (Commercial), Permanent Representative of Thailand to the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization (Bangkok Office).

AMCHAM Treasurer Aileen Chew, Country Manager of Mastercard, delivered AMCHAM’s sincerest appreciation for the Prime Minister’s consideration and attention to address AMCHAM members, reiterating AMCHAM’s gratitude for the Thai government for their effort in navigating the Kingdom through the pandemic, providing vaccination to both citizens and non-citizens. In her closing remarks, AMCHAM Treasurer Aileen emphasized AMCHAM’s member commitments to investing in Thailand, supporting the government’s policy framework, and their offer to be a resource for further development and contributing to the agenda of APEC in 2022.