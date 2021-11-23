Suthep’s son, 3 others back in court over Samui forest encroachment case

The other defendants are Phongchai Fathaweeporn and Samart Ruangsi from Panya Construction Ltd and Suthep’s former secretary Banjerd Laopiyasakul.

Tan and Banjerd allegedly sold the land in question to the construction company.

In 2013, all four were accused of illegally felling trees and occupying a 14-rai plot of forest land on Koh Samui island in Surat Thani. The prosecution also accused the four of building a reservoir on the land without permission.

In 2016, the court sentenced Tan and Banjerd each to three years in jail, while Phongchai and Samart were each slapped with a five-year term. They filed an appeal after they were released on bail.