Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

8 villas in Samui resort collapse in landslide triggered by heavy rain

Torrential overnight rain pulled down eight Merit Resort Samui villas in a landslide in the wee hours of Saturday.

Surat Thani’s deputy governor Sutthipong Klaiudom said he has instructed related agencies to survey the area.

Meanwhile, Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto has warned people living on Koh Samui island to beware of landslides and strong winds.

8 villas in Samui resort collapse in landslide triggered by heavy rain

The resort’s general manager Lalita Lodprajan said she will discuss the repairs with the resort owner and will contact relevant agencies to place drains in the area. She added that another three villas faced collapse.

“All the villas in the resort have been closed and guests relocated. So far, we are still unable to evaluate the damage,” she said.

8 villas in Samui resort collapse in landslide triggered by heavy rain

The general manager added that the resort has never seen a natural disaster like this since it opened 15 years, adding that the likely cause was the construction of a road which led to rainwater flowing in the wrong direction and loosening the soil around the villas.

There were no fatalities, though a few members of staff sustained slight injuries.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.