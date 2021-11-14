8 villas in Samui resort collapse in landslide triggered by heavy rain

Surat Thani’s deputy governor Sutthipong Klaiudom said he has instructed related agencies to survey the area.
Meanwhile, Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto has warned people living on Koh Samui island to beware of landslides and strong winds.
The resort’s general manager Lalita Lodprajan said she will discuss the repairs with the resort owner and will contact relevant agencies to place drains in the area. She added that another three villas faced collapse.
“All the villas in the resort have been closed and guests relocated. So far, we are still unable to evaluate the damage,” she said.
The general manager added that the resort has never seen a natural disaster like this since it opened 15 years, adding that the likely cause was the construction of a road which led to rainwater flowing in the wrong direction and loosening the soil around the villas.
There were no fatalities, though a few members of staff sustained slight injuries.
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
