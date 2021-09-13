Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Samui 7th best island in the world, 2nd best in Asia

Thailand’s Koh Samui was named the seventh best island in the world and came in second in Asia in Travel+Leisure magazine’s 2021 survey.

The votes for the “World’s Best Awards 2021” were collected from readers between January 11 and May 10, as destinations across the world are slowly opening to tourists.

The top two spots were held by Greece’s Milos and Folegandros islands, followed by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

India’s Andaman Islands led the list of the five best in Asia, followed by Koh Samui and Bali in Indonesia.

Check out the list of the world’s top 25 islands and the best islands in Asia-Pacific here.

Other World’s Best Awards 2021 rankings, such as cities, cruise lines and airports, can be checked out at the Travel+Leisure website.

