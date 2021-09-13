Samui 7th best island in the world, 2nd best in Asia

The votes for the “World’s Best Awards 2021” were collected from readers between January 11 and May 10, as destinations across the world are slowly opening to tourists.

The top two spots were held by Greece’s Milos and Folegandros islands, followed by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

India’s Andaman Islands led the list of the five best in Asia, followed by Koh Samui and Bali in Indonesia.