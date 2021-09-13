4 Bangkok hotels ranked among world’s best this year

The list is based on votes collected from readers between January 11 and May 10, as destinations across the world are gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions.
Here are the four hotels and their rankings:
4 – Capella Bangkok
41 – Mandarin Oriental Bankgok
55 – Four Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
73 – The Sukhothai Bangkok
This year’s list was led by Mahali Mzuri in Kenya’s Masai Mara Wildlife Reserve, followed by the Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park and the Opposite House in Beijing.
Check out the list of top 100 hotels here.
Other World’s Best Awards 2021 rankings, such as islands, cities, cruise lines and airports, can be checked out at the Travel+Leisure website.
