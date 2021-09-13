Tuesday, September 14, 2021

4 Bangkok hotels ranked among world’s best this year

Four Bangkok hotels made it to the Travel+Leisure magazine’s list of the world’s best 100 hotels for this year.

The list is based on votes collected from readers between January 11 and May 10, as destinations across the world are gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Here are the four hotels and their rankings:

4 – Capella Bangkok

41 – Mandarin Oriental Bankgok

55 – Four Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

73 – The Sukhothai Bangkok

This year’s list was led by Mahali Mzuri in Kenya’s Masai Mara Wildlife Reserve, followed by the Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park and the Opposite House in Beijing.

Check out the list of top 100 hotels here.

Other World’s Best Awards 2021 rankings, such as islands, cities, cruise lines and airports, can be checked out at the Travel+Leisure website.

Published : September 13, 2021

