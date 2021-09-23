Thursday, September 23, 2021

in-focus

Samui may allow alcohol in pubs, restaurants from Oct 1

Alcoholic beverages can be served in bars and restaurants in Koh Samui from October 1 under the “Samui Vaccine Green Zone” scheme, Surat Thani authorities announced on Thursday.

This will be allowed only if every member of staff has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The authorities also require people working in restaurants and bars to undergo antigen tests regularly.

Koh Samui’s district chief Teerapong Chuaychoo said the aim was to stimulate the local economy and promote the island as a sandbox area in the future.

Teerapong had said earlier that the “Samui Plus Model” will be replaced by the more liberal “sandbox” scheme from October 1 if approved by the government.

Under the Samui Plus Model, launched on July 15, fully vaccinated tourists can enter the island without the need for quarantine.

Related News

Reopening of Thailand set to be postponed until November

Phuket opens its doors to people who have had both Covid-19 jabs

Phuket teams up with Germany’s GIZ to reduce plastic waste

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

New Partners’ Group to Build Upon U.S., Thai Success to Counter Wildlife Trafficking

Published : September 23, 2021

Motorcycle rider plunges 6 metres down hole in Bangkok

Published : September 23, 2021

Gambling loss pushes Chonburi woman to suicide

Published : September 23, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Samyan Seafood - Fusion Seafood in BKK (EP.2)

Published : September 23, 2021

UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

Published : September 23, 2021

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

New Partners’ Group to Build Upon U.S., Thai Success to Counter Wildlife Trafficking

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.