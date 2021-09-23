Samui may allow alcohol in pubs, restaurants from Oct 1

This will be allowed only if every member of staff has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The authorities also require people working in restaurants and bars to undergo antigen tests regularly.

Koh Samui’s district chief Teerapong Chuaychoo said the aim was to stimulate the local economy and promote the island as a sandbox area in the future.

Teerapong had said earlier that the “Samui Plus Model” will be replaced by the more liberal “sandbox” scheme from October 1 if approved by the government.

Under the Samui Plus Model, launched on July 15, fully vaccinated tourists can enter the island without the need for quarantine.