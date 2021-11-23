Tue, November 23, 2021

30 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine to land in Thailand next year

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the purchase of another 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

Thailand hopes this lot will include the new formulation Pfizer is developing for children.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the purchase agreement between Pfizer-BioNTech and the Department of Disease Control is being amended to include the new order.

Including this order, Thailand will have bought 60 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech so far, he said.

