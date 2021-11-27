Sat, November 27, 2021

4 species of Thai cannabis may help fight cancer, latest studies show

Recently conducted scientific studies show that four breeds of Thai cannabis can be efficient in stopping the cells of several kinds of cancer from multiplying. The tests were conducted on lab-grown breast, kidney, lung, colorectal, brain and pancreatic cancer cells among others.

The study was conducted by the Department of Medical Sciences’ Herbal Research Institute with a focus on using cannabis for medical purposes.

“These cannabis breeds are Hang Sua Sakon Nakhon TT1, Tanao Sri Kan Khao WA1, Tanao Sri Kan Daeng RD1, and Hang Karok Phu Phan ST1,” Dr Supphakit Siriluck, the department’s director-general, said. “They are high in tetrahydrocannabinol [THC] and cannabidiol [CBD], which can be extracted using the supercritical fluid extraction method.

“Experiments showed that THC and CBD collected from these cannabis breeds can efficiently stop lab-grown cancer cells of various types from developing and can also help mend lesions on lab-grown lung cells,” he added. “The toxicological experiment also revealed that cannabis extracts do not cause mutagenicity in bacteria. However, they have a possibility of becoming toxic to lab-grown kidney cells, liver cells and lung cells, in descending order.”

Supphakit added that these findings have been published in the department’s medical journal to exhibit the medical quality of Thai cannabis while showing the possibility for toxicity in the cells of specific organs.

“The department will go ahead with experiments on animals and then enter the clinical trial stage to ensure cannabis extracts can be safely used among cancer patients,” he added.

Published : November 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

