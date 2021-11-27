4 species of Thai cannabis may help fight cancer, latest studies show

“Experiments showed that THC and CBD collected from these cannabis breeds can efficiently stop lab-grown cancer cells of various types from developing and can also help mend lesions on lab-grown lung cells,” he added. “The toxicological experiment also revealed that cannabis extracts do not cause mutagenicity in bacteria. However, they have a possibility of becoming toxic to lab-grown kidney cells, liver cells and lung cells, in descending order.”

Supphakit added that these findings have been published in the department’s medical journal to exhibit the medical quality of Thai cannabis while showing the possibility for toxicity in the cells of specific organs.

“The department will go ahead with experiments on animals and then enter the clinical trial stage to ensure cannabis extracts can be safely used among cancer patients,” he added.