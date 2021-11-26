Fri, November 26, 2021

Marijuana will be legal in Thailand from Dec 9, but ‘doobies’ still not allowed

Though Thailand will legalise cannabis as of December 9, it will still be part of the category 5 narcotics list unless the Public Health Ministry decides otherwise.

This comment was made by Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin when he showed up to give his blessings to the “Amazing Kratom, Cannabis and Medicinal Herbs” fair at Bangkok’s Paradise Park shopping mall on Thursday.

The fair, which kicked off on Wednesday and wraps up on Sunday, showcases food, beverage and supplements made from Thai herbs, particularly kratom, cannabis, green chiretta (fah talai jone) among others. Somsak said these herbs are beneficial and can be turned into supplements to generate income.

“As for cannabis, the herb will be legalised but will be included in the list of category 5 narcotics until the Public Health Ministry issues a new regulation,” he said.

