Thailand setting up one-of-a-kind international medical cannabis research centre

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry was promoting medical cannabis in order to enable people to seek treatment safely in accordance with the laws.

Citing a study, he pointed out that cannabis can cure several diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis with muscle pain syndrome and neuralgia.

“In 2022, the Public Health Ministry will focus on promoting Thai herbs and wisdom in order to create jobs, generate revenue and improve patients’ quality of life,” he said.

He added that the ministry aimed to promote Thailand as a world-class cannabis production and development centre.