Thailand setting up one-of-a-kind international medical cannabis research centre

The signing took place at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Wednesday.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry was promoting medical cannabis in order to enable people to seek treatment safely in accordance with the laws.
Citing a study, he pointed out that cannabis can cure several diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis with muscle pain syndrome and neuralgia.
“In 2022, the Public Health Ministry will focus on promoting Thai herbs and wisdom in order to create jobs, generate revenue and improve patients’ quality of life,” he said.
He added that the ministry aimed to promote Thailand as a world-class cannabis production and development centre.
Meanwhile, Department of Medical Services director-general Somsak Akksilp said the centre would bring together doctors, scientists, pharmacists and cannabis experts worldwide to conduct research and exchange knowledge within three years.
“MOUs to determine intellectual property contributors will be made on a case-by-case basis,” he added.
Rx Leaf World Medica is a subsidiary of Amara Asia, which possesses expertise in not only growing cannabis but also extraction of the plant using solvent-free technology for medical use. It has a plantation area spanning 67 rai.
Published : November 11, 2021
