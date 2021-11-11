Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Thailand setting up one-of-a-kind international medical cannabis research centre

The Public Health Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rx Leaf World Medica on setting up an unparalleled international medical cannabis research centre.

The signing took place at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Wednesday.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry was promoting medical cannabis in order to enable people to seek treatment safely in accordance with the laws.

Citing a study, he pointed out that cannabis can cure several diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis with muscle pain syndrome and neuralgia.

Thailand setting up one-of-a-kind international medical cannabis research centre

“In 2022, the Public Health Ministry will focus on promoting Thai herbs and wisdom in order to create jobs, generate revenue and improve patients’ quality of life,” he said.

He added that the ministry aimed to promote Thailand as a world-class cannabis production and development centre.

Meanwhile, Department of Medical Services director-general Somsak Akksilp said the centre would bring together doctors, scientists, pharmacists and cannabis experts worldwide to conduct research and exchange knowledge within three years.

“MOUs to determine intellectual property contributors will be made on a case-by-case basis,” he added.

Rx Leaf World Medica is a subsidiary of Amara Asia, which possesses expertise in not only growing cannabis but also extraction of the plant using solvent-free technology for medical use. It has a plantation area spanning 67 rai.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.