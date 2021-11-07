Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Anutin vows to ease restrictions on marijuana use

After visiting a cannabis learning centre in Bueng Kan province on Saturday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the medicinal herb is fast becoming popular among Thais nationwide.

He added that the popularity of cannabis extracts and medication is one step towards converting it into a cash crop soon.

Many shops and restaurants are also selling cannabis-spiked beverages.

“We are opening a wide field to allow the use of marijuana, but it must be done as per established rules and criteria,” Anutin said.

He also added that he was pushing to get the Narcotics Act amended, as well as for the setting up of a central agency and collecting cannabis production and consumption statistics to ensure they meet international contracts.

Published : November 07, 2021

Nation Thailnad
