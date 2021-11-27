Thailand ready to tackle new Covid-19 variant, says deputy PM

However, he said, all public health measures, ranging from vaccination and medicines to medical equipment, are being prepared to deal with new infections.

Supattanapong also said Thailand could ask for the remaining batches of Covid-19 vaccines to be adjusted to fight the new variant.

He also called on the public to observe all Covid-19 prevention measures, as that is the only way Thailand can avoid another outbreak.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has called on the authorities to especially monitor visitors from South Africa.