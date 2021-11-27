Govt plans to import 400,000 legal migrant workers

“Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said that he had discussed with his counterparts from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar about Thailand’s increasing need of manual labours at around 400,000 people,” said Taweesilp. “Initially, Thailand will establish screening and quarantine centres in five border provinces of Tak, Ranong, Nong Khai, Mukdahan and Sa Kaeo, where migrant workers who pass Covid-19 testing can pass through and register to work in Thailand legally.”
Taweesilp added that with the government’s effort in importing migrant workers, entrepreneurs no longer need to rely on smuggling gangs to supply them with manual workers. “The 400,000 workers to be allowed in legally will be free of Covid-19 and are vital to the recovery of Thai economy,” he said.
Published : November 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
