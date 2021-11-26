Curfew lifted nationwide, but bars still closed; CCSA eases arrival regulations

Related News

Tourists refusing to mind their Covid-19 manners will be fined, warns CCSA

CCSA rejects proposal to conduct rapid tests on foreign tourists, rule of first night in hotel stays

Emergency decree set to be extended for another 2 months

The “yellow” or monitored zone includes Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phichit, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani and Amnat Charoen.

The “blue” zone or the tourist pilot area covers seven provinces namely Bangkok, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga and Phuket.

From December 1 to 31, more provinces will be added to the blue zone in Phase 2 of the reopening effort. They include:

• Kanchanaburi

• Nonthaburi

• Pathum Thani

• Chiang Rai (Muang, Mae Chan, Mae Sai, Thoeng, Phan, Wiang Pa Pao, Mae Suai, Mae Fa Luang, Chiang Saen, Wiang Kaen and Chiang Khong districts)

• Chiang Mai (Chom Thong district added)

• Ayutthaya (Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya)

• Khon Kaen (Muang, Khao Suan Kwang, Ubol Rattana, Phu Wiang, Wiang Kao, Phon, and Puai Noi)

• Nakhon Ratchasima (Muang, Pak Chong, Wang Nam Kheow, Sikhiu, Phimai, Chaloem Phra Kiat and Chok Chai),

• Surin (Muang and Tha Tum)

• Chanthaburi (Muang, and Tha Mai)

• Trat (Koh Kut)



Entertainment venues

Though the reopening date for pubs, bars and karaoke joints is still January 16, CCSA said it will look into bringing it forward provided operators have put in place all Covid-prevention measures. Once reopened, entertainment venues will only be allowed to serve booze until 11pm and must close by midnight.



Entering Thailand

Under the “Test & Go” scheme, tourists from 63 low-risk countries will only undergo an antigen test (ATK) upon arrival and do not have to take an RT-PCR test.

Also, travellers arriving on the Test & Go and sandbox schemes will be allowed to arrive via land and sea. The border with Laos in Nong Khai will be the first to reopen on December 24. For sea travellers, they must produce records of full vaccination and an RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior. They will be tested again onboard. Children under the age of six need only present a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours.

The CCSA has also adjusted the mandatory quarantine for tourists arriving from all other countries under the sandbox scheme. Under this scheme, double-jabbed travellers will be isolated for five days, and the unvaccinated for 10 days. Illegal migrants, however, will be quarantined for 14 days.

Lastly, the “MorPhrom” smartphone application will provide an international vaccination certificate for those wanting to travel outside the country. A printed certificate will cost 50 baht.