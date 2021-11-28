Thailands Covid-19 vaccines making good progress, govt allocates another THB4.8 billion

NDV-HXP-S

This vaccine developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation in collaboration with Mahidol University entered the second phase of trials on humans on August 16 and results can be expected in December. The project is set to seek funding for third-phase trials.

This project has already received 45.88 million baht from the government via the National Vaccine Institute.

Chula-Cov19

Developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Vaccine Research Centre, this vaccine entered second-phase trials on humans in August and results can be expected in December.

This project has received 375 million baht via the National Vaccine Institute and the Cabinet approved another 2.31 billion baht for the vaccine’s third-phase trials and emergency production.

Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax

This vaccine, developed by Chulalongkorn University start-up Baiya Phytopharm, entered the first phase of trials on humans in October.

The project has received 160 million baht under the government’s loan scheme, while the Cabinet has approved another 1.3 billion baht for third-phase trials.

Covigen

Developed by BioNet-Asia, this vaccine entered the first phase of trials on humans on June 25. The company is getting ready for the second phase of human trials and has already received 650 million baht under the government’s loan scheme.