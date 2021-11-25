1.38 million doses of Moderna vaccine to arrive this Saturday: GPO

“Zuellig Pharma Ltd., the importer of Moderna vaccine, has notified that the vaccine will arrive in Thailand on a China Airlines’ flight CI 0835 (Taipei-Bangkok), scheduled to land at 4.45pm. of November 27,” said the announcement. “So far, the company has imported a total of 1,942,700 doses of Moderna vaccine.”

“GPO, the Private Hospital Association and Zuellig Pharma are committed to procuring high quality Covid-19 vaccines to create herd immunity among Thai citizens and bring back normal lifestyle as soon as possible. We will update the details periodically,” said the announcement.

